63 private members’ resolutions disallowed/ rejected; only 7 listed for discussion in House

NC gets 3, BJP, Congress 2 each; PDP, Others none

Those on DRWs regularization, 5 marlas land, job policy selected

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 18: Nearly 63 private members' resolutions submitted by the legislators for autumn session of the Assembly have either been disallowed or rejected during balloting and only seven resolutions will be taken up in the House in its session beginning September 21 in Srinagar.

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Seven resolutions which were selected for listing in the House during balloting held today in the Assembly Secretariat at Srinagar include three submitted by ruling National Conference MLAs and two each given by BJP and Congress. No resolution has been selected from People's Democratic Party (PDP) and other smaller parties and Independents.

The resolutions which have been selected for discussion in the Legislative Assembly pertain to regularization of daily wagers and other casual workers, allotment of 5 Marlas land to homeless families, job policy, water resources, Master Plan etc.

Sources told the Excelsior that every MLA was entitled to submit two private members' resolutions each for the autumn session. The Assembly Secretariat received around 70 resolutions till the deadline. Some of them were disallowed for not being in line with rules and regulations of the Assembly while others excepting seven couldn't make it to the stage of listing during balloting taken up today in the Assembly complex.

In 10-day-long Assembly session with seven sittings, only one day (September 25) has been fixed for the private members' resolutions.

The resolutions allowed for discussion in the House include the one moved by BJP legislator from Udhampur Pawan Gupta which seeks the House to resolve and urge the Government to frame and notify within a fixed timeframe a comprehensive and uniform policy for regularization of daily rated, casual, NYC, Mid-Day Meal and similarly placed workers engaged in all departments and agencies of the Government.

Another significant resolution which will be taken up in the Assembly has been submitted by NC MLA and former Minister Mir Saifullah which wants the Government to formulate comprehensive policy for Jammu and Kashmir with measurable annual targets for creation of jobs and livelihoods, particularly for educated and unemployed youth and to accelerate recruitment to vacant posts in Government departments and public sector institutions, through transparent, time bound and merit based recruitment process.

Congress legislator Irfan Hafiz Lone's resolution listed at No. 5 in total of seven called for the House to unanimously resolve and impress upon the Government to provide five marlas land for homeless families in the Union Territory from available state land as a welfare measure and come up with a policy on this without delay.

Through his resolution, NC legislator Qaysar Jamshaid Lone wanted the House to resolve the construction works of Lolab-Bandipora tunnel and road be expedited.

Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, the Congress MLA is among those whose resolution was today selected for discussion in the Assembly but it has been listed at S No. 7. The resolution wants the House to unanimously resolve to declare the year 2027-28 Jammu and Kashmir UT as the year for retrieval of water resources through restoration of water channels, lost Kuls, shrunk water bodies and encroached wetlands as primary requirement to save environment.

NC MLA Salman Sagar's resolution, listed for the House proceedings, calls upon the House to resolve that Phaak area and Rural Block Harwan be denotified from the Srinagar Master Plan, thereby limiting jurisdiction of Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) in the area, and to regulate the predominantly rural area under applicable Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Laws and to withdraw unnecessary urban planning restrictions causing hardship to residents.

BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi's resolution wants the House to resolve that the Government shall formulate a comprehensive Master Plan, in a time-bound manner, for creation of adequate parking facilities in Jammu East Assembly constituency with special focus on congested markets, commercial areas, major junctions and residential localities.