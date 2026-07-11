6000 students appear in NMMSS Exam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: A total of 6000 candidates appeared in National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2025-26 examination out of enrolled 6644 candidates, registering an overall attendance of 90.30 percent.

The examination was successfully conducted by the J&K BOSE under the Centrally sponsored scheme of the Government of India aimed at identifying and supporting meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections studying in Government and Government-aided schools.

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The examination was conducted smoothly under the overall supervision, guidance and support of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Chairman-cum-Secretary, JKBOSE, with Dr Parveen Singh, Director Academics/Liaison Officer, NMMS, superbly coordinating the conduct of the examination in association with the officers and officials of the Academics Division.