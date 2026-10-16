New Delhi, Oct 16: More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and an expanded CCTV camera network have been pressed into service in the New Delhi area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

The elaborate security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations in Lutyens' Delhi, with additional personnel being mobilised from other districts to prevent any law-and-order situation during the proposed march at 5 pm.

Police have also positioned barricades at several points, including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg.

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Officers said the focus is on securing multiple entry and exit points in the sprawling commercial district without bringing public movement to a standstill.

A senior police officer said that 5,000 additional personnel have been reserved from other districts to bolster the deployment.

The arrangements are being coordinated with the deployment of 220 CAPF companies earmarked for New Delhi, which will also cover adjoining districts, border areas and other important locations.

Thirty CAPF companies will be deployed during each shift, with three shifts planned through the day. The strength could be increased if the situation demands, particularly if crowds gather in large numbers or the demonstration continues into the night.

"If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift," the officer said.

Surveillance has also been stepped up, with more than 10 CCTV cameras installed in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to monitor the gathering and preserve footage in case of any violation or untoward incident.

"Since there were hardly any cameras at Central Park and a large gathering of people is expected, we have installed new cameras," the officer said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that the Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for "administrative reasons", while Delhi Police has said that it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable spot.

The march, announced amid a stand-off between the CJP and Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was called after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

Student organisations, activists and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters are also expected to join the proposed demonstration.

Police are factoring in the area's multiple access points, and the possibility of crowds spilling into the adjoining market stretches. Senior officers are also working out the deployment and movement of personnel to ensure that the security cordon does not unnecessarily disrupt commuters and commercial activity.

Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said the march had not been granted permission and that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS prohibiting mass gatherings were already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.

The security plan has also taken into account the closure of Central Park, with the NDMC requesting adequate arrangements to prevent unauthorised entry.

Yadav said market and trade associations in and around Connaught Place had submitted written requests seeking protection for their establishments, citing concerns that large gatherings were affecting business.

Police have appealed to people to stay away from unauthorised gatherings and warned that action would be taken against those violating prohibitory orders or disturbing public peace.

"We are ready to grant permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot," Yadav said, adding that any such alternative arrangement would have to be made at a suitable location. (Agencies)