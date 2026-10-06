600 Bangladeshis putting up in J&K to be deported from West Bengal

150 flown to Bagdogra, another 150 to be sent tomorrow

Back-to-back action against illegal immigrants

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Oct 5: A total of 600 Bangladeshi nationals putting up illegally in the Union Territory, majority in Kashmir and very small numbers in Jammu, are set to be deported to their country with first batch of 150 of them flown to Bagdogra in West Bengal from Srinagar for final push. Second batch of 150 Bangladeshis will be sent to Bagdogra on October 7 and subsequently all 600 foreign nationals will be deported to their country.

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Official sources told the Excelsior that Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies have identified nearly 600 Bangladeshi nationals who have been illegally putting up in Jammu and Kashmir. Majority of them are staying in the Valley while very few numbers are living in the Jammu region.

“The Government of India has taken a decision to deport illegally staying Bangladeshi nationals to their country from West Bengal and accordingly first batch of 150 of them was today flown in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from Srinagar to Bagdogra for giving them final push to their country,'' the sources said, adding yet another batch of 150 Bangladeshis is scheduled to be flown to Bagdogra from Srinagar on October 7.

In due course of time, all 600 Bangladeshis who have been identified and kept in camps manned by police will be flown to Bagdogra from where they will be pushed to Bangladesh.

``Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies conducted a survey during past few months in the UT to identify Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals. So far, 600 Bangladeshis have been identified while possibility of few more nationals putting up at different places is not ruled out,'' the sources said.

"The workers were asked to produce their Aadhaar cards during a registration exercise and discrepancies in the information provided by them led authorities to conduct further verification,” the sources said.

Their details were subsequently shared with authorities in Bangladesh, which confirmed their nationality, following which action was initiated under provisions of the Foreigners Act.

The BSF is responsible for escorting the deportees from designated transit points in West Bengal to the international border.

The drive to deport Bangladeshi nationals comes close on the heels of administration's action against Rohingya bastis in the Jammu region. The structures raised by Rohingyas on outskirts of the City in Jammu were razed during the drive.

Drive against Rohingyas has been going on.

Action against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis comes after the Union Home Ministry constituted a High-Level Committee on Demographic Change (HLCDC) to identify illegal immigrants living in border areas and the Panel visited Jammu for three days in the month of August. The Committee also visited some of the Rohingya bastis on outskirts of the Jammu City.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had informed the HLCDC that around 600 Bangladeshis had been identified across various districts of the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs constituted the HLCDC on May 26 to study demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other factors and to recommend measures to address them. It has been asked to submit its report within one year.

The HLCDC had sought details from States and Union Territories regarding "visible changes" in religious demography across districts, industrial clusters and border districts over the last 15 years, the officials said.

In a letter dispatched to states and UTs over the last two months, the Committee sought "time-series data" indicating changes over the years, alongside other administrative datasets, an assessment by State Governments of "major trends" in demographics, and data on the religious composition of tribal populations since 2011, they said.

The Committee, headed by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (Retired), will scientifically assess demographic changes occurring in various parts of the country due to illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons, analyse their causes, and recommend appropriate policy, legislative, and administrative measures