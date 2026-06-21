60 Officers Appointed As Liaison Officers For National Cooperation Ministry Event In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jun 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 60 officers as Liaison Officers for visiting dignitaries and delegates attending a quarterly meeting and workshop being organized by the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, in Srinagar later this week.

According to a Government Order issued by the General Administration Department, the officers have been deputed to coordinate with delegates arriving from various States and Union Territories for the two-day programme scheduled to be held on June 25 and 26. The event is expected to bring together representatives from across the country, making it one of the significant national-level official engagements being hosted in Srinagar this month.

The appointed officers have been drawn from a wide range of departments, including Tourism, Industries and Commerce, Rural Livelihood Mission, Civil Aviation, Agriculture Production, Public Works, Revenue, School Education, Finance, Planning, Skill Development, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Horticulture and Housing and Urban Development, among others.

Advertisement

The order states that the officers will serve as Liaison Officers with visiting dignitaries and delegates in connection with the quarterly meeting and workshop being organized by the Ministry of Cooperation. The officers have been directed to report to the Cooperatives Department for briefing regarding their duties and responsibilities during the programme.

Among those appointed are senior officials holding positions such as Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Under Secretaries, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, District-level officers and other administrative functionaries from different government departments.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, was sanctioned by the government to facilitate coordination, protocol management and logistical support for delegates participating in the national-level event. (KNT)

See Order Copy Click Here.....