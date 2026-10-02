60 Officers Appointed As Liaison Officers For GCC Summit
JAMMU, Oct 2: The J&K Government has appointed 60 officers as Liaison Officers to assist visiting dignitaries during the Global Capability Centers (GCC) Summit scheduled to be held on October 9 and 10 at IIM Jammu. See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Oct 2: The J&K Government has appointed 60 officers as Liaison Officers to assist visiting dignitaries during the Global Capability Centers (GCC) Summit scheduled to be held on October 9 and 10 at IIM Jammu.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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