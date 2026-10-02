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Home / J&K Govt Orders / 60 Officers Appointed As Liaison Officers For GCC Summit

60 Officers Appointed As Liaison Officers For GCC Summit

JAMMU, Oct 2: The J&K Government has appointed 60 officers as Liaison Officers to assist visiting dignitaries during the Global Capability Centers (GCC) Summit scheduled to be held on October 9 and 10 at IIM Jammu. See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
04:13 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 2: The J&K Government has appointed 60 officers as Liaison Officers to assist visiting dignitaries during the Global Capability Centers (GCC) Summit scheduled to be held on October 9 and 10 at IIM Jammu.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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