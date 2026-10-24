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6-yr-old boy killed in tractor accident

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, Oct 23: A six-year-old boy lost his life in a tractor-related accident in Goigam village of Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district today. The child, identified as Sabzar Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohidin Ganie, sustained critical injuries...

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Daily Excelsior
04:51 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 23: A six-year-old boy lost his life in a tractor-related accident in Goigam village of Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district today.

The child, identified as Sabzar Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohidin Ganie, sustained critical injuries after being run over by a tractor. He died at the scene, officials said.

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He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead.

Authorities have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the child's death.

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