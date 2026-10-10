6-yr-old boy killed in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: A 6-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured today when a tractor collided with a passenger auto-rickshaw in Sonerwani area of Bandipora district.

The deceased was identified as Muntazir Ahmad Wani, son of Ather Rasool and a resident of Pethoot. He died on the spot in the accident.

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Two women also sustained injuries in the collision and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started further investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.