6 tractors seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Shopian Police have seized six tractors allegedly involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals and registered three FIRs in separate operations across the district, officials said today

Two tractors were intercepted by a police party from Police Station Zainapora during routine patrolling for allegedly transporting minerals without valid royalty documents.

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An FIR has been registered at Zainapora police station.

In a separate operation, Police Station Shopian personnel seized two more tractors allegedly involved in unauthorised extraction and transportation of minerals without royalty documents.

A case has been registered in connection with the seizure.

Police Post Wachi personnel also intercepted two tractors allegedly engaged in illegal mineral extraction without mandatory permission.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Zainapora.

Police said further investigation in all three cases is underway.

In the meantime, Baramulla Police today seized a dumper allegedly being used for transportation of minor minerals without valid royalty documents during surprise checking at Gantamulla, Sheeri.

The vehicle, bearing registration number JK05L-3464, was seized and challaned under relevant provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, police said.

Further legal action is being taken, police said.