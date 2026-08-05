6 notices issued as admin removes road encroachments in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 4: The district administration in Leh has served six notices upon different individuals, who have allegedly encroached upon the Government land.

Officials said the notices were issued after a joint anti-encroachment drive was conducted along the SingeyNamgyal Chowk-Airport Road stretch following identification of illegally occupied public land.

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The drive, carried out on July 31 was led by the Tehsildar, Leh, with the participation of officials from the Municipal Committee, Leh, PWD (R&B) Division and the Revenue Department.

Officials said following the joint survey, six notices were issued to individuals found to have encroached upon Government land forming part of the public road without lawful authority.

They said the notices, issued under Section 133(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, directed the encroachers to remove the illegal structures within the stipulated period, failing which eviction action would follow.

The joint team later removed the identified encroachments and completed the drive in accordance with the provisions of law, restoring the affected public road stretch.