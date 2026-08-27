6 killed, 3 injured as vehicle skids into gorge in Poonch

LG, CM express grief over tragic deaths

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 26: Six persons, including two women and a minor boy, were killed while three others seriously injured, when a Maruti Eeco vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Sheindra area of Tehsil Surankote in District Poonch this evening.

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The accident took place near Seri Chouhana village in Sheindra area of Surankote, and the condition of one of the injured, a 11-year-old boy, was stated to be critical.

The unfortunate accident occurred this evening, resulting in, on-the-spot death of six persons and injuries to three others, a senior police officer said.

He said a rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to hospital.

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Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their grief over the tragic accident and directed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to those affected in the mishap.

The officials said the vehicle, a Maruti Eeco, bearing registration number JK20A/8702 was heading for Seri Chouhana village when its driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside gorge, at around 5.30 pm, resulting in the death of the six persons.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Shafiq (32), son of Mohd Shafi; Nazakat Hussain (34), son of Mohd Sharief; Sheraz Ahmed (30); Mohd Fareed (21), son of Mohd Fareed; Musarat Naz (19), wife of Azkar Ahmed and Zulfat Bi (25), wife of Mohd Amin.

A minor boy Irshan Ahmed along with Mohd Amin (30) and Tahir Ahmed (25) were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to District Hospital Poonch, the officials said, adding the critically injured child was referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu, for specialized treatment.

Chief Medical Officer, Poonch, Dr Pervez Khan said an information about the accident was received through the PCR, following which the 108 ambulance service, additional ambulances and other emergency resources were immediately dispatched to the site. The bodies of six persons, four men and two women were brought to the district hospital, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Ashok Kumar Sharma, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik visited District hospital immediately after receiving information about a tragic road accident at Shiendra in Tehsil Surankote.

During his visit to the hospital, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the attendants of injured persons. He enquired from the medical staff about the condition and the treatment being provided to the injured.

He apprised that soon after the accident, Chief Medical Officer Dr Parvez Ahmed Khan, mobilised eight ambulances from the DH and Sub-District Hospital Surankote to the accident site for the rescue and evacuation of the injured.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Health department to ensure that all possible medical care is provided to the injured.

In a post on X, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, "Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Poonch. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Have directed the District Administration to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected."

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Surankote, Poonch, which claimed six lives and left several others injured.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment and care for those injured in the accident.

Omar also directed the concerned authorities to extend all possible assistance to the affected families in this hour of grief.

Medical Superintendent DH Poonch, Dr Shafiq said that six people were brought dead and the bodies were handed over to families after legal formalities while two injured were referred to GMC Jammu for advance treatment, one was kept under observation in Poonch.

Meanwhile, the police has taken cognizance of the matter.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch, Choudhary Ajaz who was on the spot said that the reason of accident is being investigated. He said the vehicle fell down into nearly 150 ft deep gorge. All the deceased hailed from Seri Chohana village of Surankote. The injured will be able to reveal the real cause of accident, he added.