6 IPS officers relieved for J&K, Ladakh postings

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has ordered the relieving of six IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre from Delhi Police to enable them to join their new assignments in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The officers will be relieved with effect from August 17.

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As per the order, five IPS officers—Vishnu Kumar, Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, Deepak Yadav, Anand Kumar Mishra and Satish Kumar—have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, while Pawan Kumar has been posted to Ladakh.