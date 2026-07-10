6 IAS, IPS officers shifted out of J&K; 11 posted to UT

2 IAS officers transferred from Ladakh, as many IAS, IPS posted in region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, today ordered a major reshuffle of the AGMUT cadre officers across the country, transferring six IAS and IPS officers out of Jammu and Kashmir and posting 11 officers back in the Union Territory.

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Similarly, two IAS officers were moved out of Ladakh and as many IAS and IPS officers were posted in the region.

According to the order, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the 2009 batch IAS officer, currently holding the charge of Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh and Swati Sheemar, the 2023 batch IAS officer, currently serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramnagar, has been transferred to Delhi.

The order said that Saugat Biswas, the 2006 batch IAS officer of the erstwhile J&K cadre, currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh, has been posted back in Jammu and Kashmir, along with two other IAS officers, including Mamta Yadav, who has been transferred from Delhi, and Ishita Rathi, who has been transferred from Puducherry.

In the IPS cadre, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, the 2014 batch officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma, currently posted as Deputy Director in Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, has been transferred to Chandigarh, while Tanushree, the 2017 batch officer Tanushree, currently posted as SSP Pulwama, has been transferred to Delhi.

Similarly, Deepika, the 2018 batch officer, who is serving Jammu and Kashmir as SSP CTFD CID Headquarter, has been transferred to Puducherry and Gaurav Sikarwar, the 2019 batch officer, currently SSP Rajouri, has been transferred to Goa.

As per the order, the eight IPS officers, who are posted back in Jammu and Kashmir, are Vishnu Kumar, Arshi Aadil, Tikam Singh Verma, KM Priyanka, Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, Deepak Yadav, Anand Kumar Mishra, and Satish Kumar.

The order further said that two IAS officers, who have been transferred out of the Union Territory of Ladakh are Bhupesh Chaudhary and Shashanka Ala, both 2014 batch IAS officers.

Both Bhupesh Chaudhary, the Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Mining & Geology, Science & Technology, Agriculture & Horticulture, SIDCO, UT of Ladakh, and Shashanka Ala, Secretary to LG Ladakh & Administrative Secretary, Information Technology, have been transferred to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

While Arava Gopi Krishna is the IAS officer, who has been transferred from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and posted back in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Pawan Kumar is the IPS officer, who has been transferred from Delhi and posted in the region.