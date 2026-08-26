Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / 6 Feared Dead, Several Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch

6 Feared Dead, Several Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch

Poonch, Aug 26: At least six people are feared dead and several others injured in a road accident in Surankote area of Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. An official told that the accident took place near Shiendra area today...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
06:55 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Poonch, Aug 26: At least six people are feared dead and several others injured in a road accident in Surankote area of Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told that the accident took place near Shiendra area today evening. He said that at least six persons are feared dead and four to five are injured.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment, he said.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra