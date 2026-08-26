Poonch, Aug 26: At least six people are feared dead and several others injured in a road accident in Surankote area of Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told that the accident took place near Shiendra area today evening. He said that at least six persons are feared dead and four to five are injured.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment, he said.

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Further details are awaited