6 civilians killed as Pak forces open firing on PoJK protesters

People protest outside White House

New Delhi, July 14:

Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir witnessed another violent flare-up after Pakistani security forces launched a crackdown on civilians in Rawalakot, triggering clashes near the city's New Bus Terminal. Six civilians were killed after Pakistani forces opened fire during the clashes.

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Among those killed in the Baloch Sadhunati district were Zahid Mughal, Zafar Mughal, Arsalan Akbar and Wajid Hayat, who was killed at the Matial Mira Bus Terminal in Rawalokot.

The latest violence has further intensified tensions in the region, where resentment against Islamabad has been steadily increasing.

Just a day before the bloodshed, members of the PoJK community in the United States gathered outside the White House in Washington, demanding international attention to what they described as a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the region.

Nearly 100 people, including women, children and community leaders, participated in the demonstration. Protesters called for Pakistani military forces to withdraw from civilian areas across PoJK.

They further demanded that the Line of Control be opened through Poonch sector to allow humanitarian assistance to reach affected residents.

Beyond the latest clashes, residents continue to grapple with deep economic distress. (Agencies)