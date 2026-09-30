5th UT Ladakh Taekwondo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 29: The three-day 5th UT Ladakh Taekwondo Championship 2026 concluded at NDS Indoor Stadium, Leh, with Kargil District emerging as the overall champion, while Leh district secured the runner-up trophy.

Around 200 players from different districts of Ladakh participated in the championship following their performances in the recently held district-level Taekwondo championships. The three-day competition provided athletes with a UT-level platform to demonstrate their skills and gain competitive exposure.

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A major feature of the championship was the use of the PSS electronic sensor scoring system for the first time in the tournament, providing players with exposure to the technology and scoring system used in higher-level Taekwondo competitions.

At the conclusion of the competitions, Kargil District lifted the Overall Championship Trophy, while Leh District was declared Runner-up.

The chief guest and other dignitaries distributed medals and trophies among the winning players and teams. The championship was organised by the Ladakh Taekwondo Association with the support of Ladakh Police and Contractor Association Leh Ladakh.