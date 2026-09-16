59th Engineers’ Day celebrated by IEI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: The 59th Engineers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu Local Centre at its Institutional Complex, here today.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, was the chief guest while Rahul Yadav, Managing Director, J&K State Power Development Corporation Ltd. was the guest of honour on the occasion. Anil Verma, Chairman; Avneet Gupta, Honorary Secretary Jammu Local Centre, and large numbers of engineers from various departments and organizations attended the function.

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This day is celebrated all over the country to commemorate the 165th birth anniversary of the greatest engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Bharat Ratna.

Chairman Anil Verma, in his welcome address spoke on the theme “Engineering Excellence for a Sustainable and Technologically Sovereign India”. He quoted many initiatives of engineers of our great nation which have resulted in the creation of technological marvels. Start of hydrogen fuel cell powered train in July, 2026 in Jind - Sonipat section of Northern Railway and launch of first Interlinking of rivers project in Dec, 2024 for linking Ken & Betwa rivers to serve water starved Bundelkhand region, interalia many others exemplary feats of engineers personify India’s technological sovereignty.

Rich tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya were paid by Mohinder Singh, AEE, Jal Shakti Department and former Hony Secretary, IEI Jammu in which he highlighted the sterling qualities of Sir Visvesvaraya like- austerity, integrity, competence and discipline.

On this occasion, Virinder Sethi, former Senior Manager, NHPC Ltd and former Director, JP Group of Industries was honoured with IEI Award for his lifetime services rendered to the engineering profession and to the Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu Centre.

IEI, Jammu also presented R L Sharma Memorial Gold Medal to Engineer Joy Ganjoo for presenting the Best Technical Paper, Rudra Bhagwati Silver Medal to B L Rawal for presenting 2nd Best Technical Paper and IEI Bronze Medal to Gopal Krishan Sharma for presenting 3rd Best Technical Paper during the year 2025-26.

In addition to the above, first issue of 24th Volume of quarterly Newsletter of Jammu Centre called IEI Jammu News was also released by the chief guest and guests in presence of Editorial Board.

Rahul Yadav, while highlighting the contributions of Sir M. Visvesvarya said that our engineers are becoming more of administrators than engineers. He further advised that engineers should handhold the projects right from conception to completion. He asked them to focus more on the design and engineering part rather than managerial roles.

Ramesh Kumar said that the engineers decide and shape the future of a nation. A lot has changed since independence and engineers have to play a big role in Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047. Not only infrastructure but engineers play a role in every industrial and commercial activity. He exhorted the engineers to lay focus on planning aspect of engineering, use of AI for the betterment of mankind and sustainable future keeping in view the moral and ethical draw backs of the same.

Avneet Gupta, Honorary Secretary of the Centre conducted the proceedings of the function and presented vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Engineers' Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm here today at Golden's Day Care & Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens, Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.

The programme was jointly organized by Engineers and Management Committee of Golden's Day Care Centre.

Sham Lal Sharma, MLA Jammu North, was chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he appreciated the efforts of Golden's Day Care Centre in promoting the welfare, health, recreation and active ageing of senior citizens.

He congratulated the engineering fraternity on Engineers' Day and highlighted the important role played by engineers in shaping modern society through innovation, technology, infrastructure development and dedicated public service.