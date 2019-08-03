58th Governing Body reviews functioning of Narayana Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 3: The 58th Governing Body (GB) meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal, was held here today in which the functioning of the hospital was reviewed in detail.

The meeting took several important decisions to further enhance the operational capacities of the hospital, wherever required, for providing highest standards of patient care at the 230-bedded tertiary care hospital in tune with the emerging requirements.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of the SMVDNSH, chaired the meeting while as Major General S K Sharma (Retd), Member, Shrine Board; Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Viren Shetty, Group Chief Operating Officer, NH; and Cdr Navneet Bali, Director, Northern Region, NH, who all are the Members of the Governing Body, participated in the deliberations.

Among those who also took part in the meeting included Dr (Brig) Man Mohan Harjai, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH; M M Gupta, Chief Engineer, SMVDSB; K S Dattatreya, Facility Director; Dr (Col) R C Sahni, Medical Superintendent, SMVDNSH and Shashi Prakash, Head Finance of the Hospital.

Earlier, Dr Ashok Bhan along with Members of the GB spent the night at hospital to gather first hand feedback of patients and examine the facilities being extended to them. The Members went around various wards and facilities of the hospital and interacted with the patients, their attendants as well as doctors and the staff.

Thereafter, reviewing the functioning of the PET CT facility, it was decided that keeping in view the increasing number of patients coming to the hospital to avail this facility, PET CT facility will be made available four days in a week to facilitate the patients.

The GB also reviewed the outreach activities of the hospital organised during last month and it underscored the need for conducting more such outreach medical camps for the benefit of the people at large, particularly in the remote areas. Other matters that came up for review of the GB included the functioning of Jammu OPD of the SMVDNSH, to-date status in regard to commencing of Organ Transplant (Renal) Programme at the SMVDNSH, Kakryal, etc. The progress on setting up of the Day Care Centre at Jammu was also reviewed.