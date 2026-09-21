58-km Jammu-Nagrota Ring Road being thrown open to traffic in Dec

Satwari-Kunjwani flyover opening in 2nd week of Oct

* 3 tunnels near Jagti ready for commissioning

Gopal Sharma

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JAMMU, Sept 20: Providing long awaited relief to the people of Jammu, besides those from adjoining Samba and Kathua districts, 3.5 km Kunjwani- Satwari Flyover is being thrown open to traffic in the second week of October (2026), while 58 km Raya Morh (Samba)-Jagti (Nagrota ) Ring Road is being commissioned in December this year as three out of the four tunnels near Jagti are now ready for the operation.

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Regional Officer (RO) of the National Highway Authority of India, J&K, R S Yadav told the ‘Excelsior’ that 3.5 kms long 4-lane flyover from Kunjwani Chowk to Satwari is now ready. He said hardly some finishing work is left. The blacktopping work has already been completed on most of this flyover stretch. Hardly, a little work of macadamization at the rising points has been left at both the ends.

Referring to the project cost, the Regional head of the NHAI said, this extended part facilitating direct and fast connectivity to the Jammu Airport and the Jammu City, is the part of Package 16 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. However, funds to the tune of over Rs 280 crores were spent on these 3.5 kms and 3.0 kms two tubes of this flyover.

Responding to a question, the NHAI Regional head said Shivalya Constructions Pvt Ltd executed work on this Rs 280 crores flyover project. Although two years time was accorded to the contractor for the completion of this flyover but Satwari road widening issue and demolition of shops caused about one year's delay while proposed Metro project also affected the speed of the project for some time, he added.

Sharing details of another highway project, Yadav said Jammu Ring Road Project worth Rs 2674 crores is also being commissioned by December this year. This nearly 58 kms highway, a mix of 6 & 4-Lane from Raya Morh, in district Samba, will connect National Highway-44 near Jagti in Nagrota, about 14 kms ahead of Jammu, towards Katra/Srinagar highway.

The Regional Officer said a large volume of vehicles moving from Lakhanpur, Kathua and Samba side, towards Kashmir, Katra Mata Vaishnodevi, Doda- Kishtwar and even to the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, are expected to use this highway for free movement, reducing traffic load on Jammu City. It will also provide big relief to the road users who will prefer not to be get trapped in Jammu traffic jams.

Official sources said that the work on this highway was started during 2018 and three years target was given to the contractor agency by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), but the work could not be completed even after seven years. M/s Gaytari Constructions had secured the tender for the execution of work. However, two twin tunnels (Total 4), having total length of 3.1 kms are being constructed by M/s Bharat Constructions with the project cost of Rs 650 crores, sources said.

While the officials of the NHAI attributed the delay in completion to the lockdown due to COVID and land acquisition process, the sources said that apart from land acquisition and Bharat Constructions faced some trouble in tunneling work as muck and rocks were falling down from a few portions from inside the longer tunnel of 780 mt length near Jagti. Perhaps during soil testing some indicators were overlooked by the agency at the initial stage. The length of the second twin tunnel is nearly 700 mts. The agency, however, claims to have resolved the tunnel issue by taking help from the experts from outside.

Project Director (PD), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Jammu, Rajiv Kumar, however, said that work on nearly 58 km Jammu Ring Road, from Raya Morh to Jagti, near IIM in Nagrota, connecting National Highway 44 (Jammu-Srinagar NH) is almost complete. He said out of the 58 kms length, work on about 56.5 kms is complete.

Kumar further said out of the four tunnels three are almost complete. Some finishing work on the third tunnel is in progress and it will also be completed by ending November this year. The remaining fourth tunnel, where some technical problem had been faced due to weak soil, while initiating tunneling work by the company, will also be completed by coming March (2027). However, traffic will be allowed through three tunnels from coming December, he added.

Responding to a query, Project Director said though initially when the work was allotted, the total project cost was Rs 2024 crores, but with the passage of time, the cost escalated and the contractor refused to work on this cost. He said M/s Gaytari Constructions was allotted the Ring Road construction work while, M/s Bharat Constructions secured the tunnel project @ Rs 650 crores. Two tunnels of 780 mt length and two tunnels of about 700 mt length are being constructed on this road, he informed.

The NHAI Project Director further disclosed that Automatic Traffic Management System (ATMS) has been installed on this highway which will also monitor the speed limit of the vehicles besides other violations as well. When asked about the reason behind the delay of about five years in the completion of this project, Kumar said the work on the project was started during 2018, but during 2019 a lockdown was imposed by the Government due to COVID, the work was delayed for more than one and half year. Land acquisition process also consumed much time. The company faced trouble during tunneling work in one of the four tunnels due to some loose soil inside. That problem has now been sorted out, he added.