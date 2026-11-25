HYDERABAD, Nov 24: The 557th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru, was celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion by thousands of Sikh devotees and people from other communities in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The celebrations culminated in a grand mass congregation (Vishaal Deewan) at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, jointly organised by the Prabandhak Committees of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, and Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad.

Thousands of devotees participated in the congregation, which began at 11 am and continued until 4.30 pm.

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Special prayers were offered to Guru Granth Sahibji, while renowned Ragi Jathas and Sikh preachers rendered Gurbani Kirtans and delivered religious sermons highlighting the teachings of Guru Nanak Devji.

Prominent Ragi Jathas and preachers, including Bhai Maninder Singh of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, Bhai Kamaldeep Singh, Bhai Jagteshwar Singh of Patiala and other religious scholars invited from different parts of the country, participated in the celebrations.

The preachers highlighted Guru Nanak Devji's message of peace, equality, brotherhood and communal harmony and urged people to follow his teachings, which remain relevant in contemporary society.

They emphasised the principles of oneness of God, selfless service, humility and respect for all religions.

Guru Nanak Devji propagated the concept of 'Ek Onkar', emphasising the oneness of the Supreme Being and equality of all human beings irrespective of caste, creed or gender.

His teachings of truth, honest living, service to humanity and remembrance of God continue to inspire millions across the world.

The celebrations concluded with the serving of traditional Guru Ka Langar, the free community meal, to all devotees.

People from different communities sat together and partook of the meal, reflecting the Sikh tradition of equality, fraternity and selfless service.

The celebrations were organised under the leadership of Gurcharan Singh Bagga, President of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, and S. Kuldeep Singh Saluja, President of Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, along with general secretaries Joginder Singh Mujral and Randhir Singh and other committee members.

(UNI)