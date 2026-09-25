5,753 dental surgeons unemployed, can’t create posts: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: As many as 5,753 dental surgeons are registered as unemployed in J&K, with the Government today informing the Legislative Assembly that it cannot immediately create posts for them and that the issue will have to be addressed in a phased manner, subject to availability of funds.

The issue came up in the Assembly after Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma questioned why BDS doctors were not being considered for hospital administration positions when MBBS doctors and candidates with administrative qualifications were eligible for such roles.

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"In hospitals, and hospital administration, we allow MBBS and administrative degrees. Why are BDS not allowed?" Sharma asked.

Responding, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said BDS doctors were appointed in 2008, but no fresh appointments had been made since then, leaving thousands of dental surgeons without Government employment.

Itoo said that after the National Conference Government came to power, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the department to examine the issue.

The Health Department subsequently examined the matter and forwarded the file to the Finance Department, she said.

"Whenever they have the availability of funds, the issue will be considered. Immediately, it is not possible to create posts for them. We will do whatever is possible in a phased manner," Itoo said.

Separately, according to a written reply by the Health and Medical Education Department to a Legislative Assembly question by MLA Shamim Firdous, approximately 5,753 dental surgeons are registered as unemployed in J&K.

It also rejected the claim that 48 Dental Surgeon posts were vacant against a sanctioned strength of 62 at Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar, saying no Dental Surgeon post had been sanctioned specifically for the institution.

The department said recruitment could be undertaken only against duly sanctioned posts and vacancies and in accordance with applicable recruitment rules and administrative approvals.

It said the requirement for dental surgeons in Government health institutions was assessed from time to time based on sanctioned posts, existing vacancies, patient load, functional requirements, infrastructure and availability of funds.

On infrastructure at Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar, the Government said considerable development, expansion, renovation and upgradation had been undertaken since 2010 to meet the institution's academic, clinical and patient-care requirements.

Major works listed by the department include construction of a library block, installation of a fire-fighting system, construction of an additional block, establishment of an effluent treatment plant, upgradation of the Department of Prosthodontics, installation of a CCTV surveillance system and upgradation of the administrative block.