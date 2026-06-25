55th Regional Sports Meet 2026 concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: The 55th Regional Sports Meet 2026 of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Jammu Region, concluded today at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagrota. The two-day event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various Kendriya Vidyalayas in girls' handball and yoga competitions.

A notable achievement for the host school was PM SHRI KV Nagrota securing first position in the Under-17 Girls' Handball competition.

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In the Yoga (Traditional Category), first positions were secured by Ananta Vasudev (U-14, PM SHRI KV No. 1 Udhampur), Bagisha (U-17, KV Jyotipuram), and Bhumika Devi (U-19, KV Jyotipuram), who were selected for the KVS National Sports Meet 2026.

The meet showcased excellence in sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork. Dr Ram Kishan Dahiya, Principal, PM SHRI KV Nagrota, congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of all participants, coaches, escort teachers, and officials for making the event a grand success.