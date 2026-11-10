55 Sarpanches, 1,186 Panchs Elected Unopposed; 36 LAHDC Seats Reserved For Women: Ladakh CS

LEH, Nov 10: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Tuesday said 55 sarpanches and 1,186 panchs have been elected unopposed in the ongoing Panchayat electoral process, while 36 out of the 100 seats in the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) have been reserved for women.

In the Leh Municipal Council, elections will be held in all 21 wards, while four out of 17 wards in the Kargil Municipal Council have elected representatives unopposed, Kundra told a press conference here.

Panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh are scheduled for November 11, while elections to the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) are scheduled for December 4.

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Sharing the election figures, the Chief Secretary said out of 192 Panchayat Halqas, 55 Sarpanches have been elected unopposed, while elections will be held for the remaining 137 seats.

Similarly, 1,186 panch candidates have been elected unopposed out of 1,428, the chief secretary said.

He also highlighted that, for the first time, 36 out of the 100 LAHDC seats have been reserved for women, marking a significant step towards strengthening women’s representation in grassroots democratic institutions.

On concerns raised regarding the Excise Policy, the Chief Secretary said the Administration had held detailed discussions with women representatives and other stakeholders, keeping local sensitivities in mind.

He assured that the policy would be reviewed through wider consultations after the conclusion of the elections, as no changes could be made during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Emphasising the importance of balancing local customs and sensitivities with economic considerations, he noted that tourism remains central to Ladakh’s economy and supports the livelihoods of a large number of people.

Referring to the teachings of Lord Buddha and the principle of the Middle Path, he stressed the need for a balanced approach while formulating the next year’s Excise policy. (Agenices)