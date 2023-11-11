55 more dengue cases reported

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Fifty-five more cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 5757.

A Health official said that 31 cases were reported today from Jammu district alone while 11 cases were registered in Udhampur, 9 in Kathua district and 1 case each in Samba, Reasi, Kashmir region and other parts of the country. The positive patients include 47 adults and 8 children, he added.

He said maximum 3675 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Udhampur district with 837 cases, Kathua 505 cases and Samba 347 cases. “There were 96 cases in Rajouri, 65 in Reasi, 57 in Ramban, 62 in Doda, 36 in Poonch, 8 in Kishtwar, 26 in Kashmir and 39 from other parts of the country,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 1814 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 1662 have been discharged and 83 patients are still under treatment.

“With each passing day, the dengue cases are subsiding now,” the official said. However, he advised the citizens not to lower the guard and ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water.