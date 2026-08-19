54 SKIMS doctors elevated

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 18: The J&K Government today approved the promotion of 54 faculty members of SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College Hospital (MCH) Bemina to higher academic posts under the Assessment Merit Promotion Scheme (AMPS), acting on recommendations of the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

The promotions, notified through Government Orders No. 631-JK (HME) of 2026 and 632-JK (HME) of 2026 issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, cover faculty members across a range of disciplines, including Anaesthesiology, General Medicine, Pathology, Medical Oncology, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Urology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Dentistry, Neonatology and Human Genetics.

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According to the orders, 42 faculty members from SKIMS Soura and 12 from SKIMS MCH Bemina have been promoted as Professors, Additional Professors and Associate Professors.

In a separate provision, the government ordered the notional promotion of Dr Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Professor in the Discipline of General Medicine at SKIMS MCH Bemina, with effect from January 1, 2023, for the limited purpose of seniority protection.