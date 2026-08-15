54 Police, HG personnel from J&K, Ladakh get Gallantry, Service Medals on I-Day

SSP PCR Sgr only PSM awardee from J&K

DIGs Shiv Kumar, Rajiv Pande, SSPs Shobhit, Mushtaq awarded GM

SSPs Sandeep Mehta, Amit Gupta among MSM awardees

Advertisement

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Aug 14: A total of 54 police, Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel from the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Among the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel figuring among the recipients are two Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)-rank officers, five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), two Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), besides other officers and officials.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

One Home Guard and Civil Defence Divisional Warden from Jammu and Kashmir and one Inspector of the Ladakh Police are also among the service medal recipients.

Separately, the Jammu and Kashmir Police received 38 Gallantry Medals, the second highest number among police forces in the country after the Chhattisgarh Police, which received 141 medals. It also received one President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 13 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

However, according to the MHA, a total of 51 Gallantry Medals were given to personnel of different forces posted in Jammu and Kashmir, the second highest after the 197 medals conferred on personnel deployed in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas.

A total of 301 Gallantry Medals were announced on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who received Gallantry Medals include DIGs Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pande Rajiv Omprakash, SSPs Shobhit D Saksena and Mushtaq Ahmad, SPs Nasir Ahmad and Divya D, and DySPs Sarfaraz Bashir, Mohammad Usman, Khurshid Ahmad Wani, Dheeraj Kumar, Shakir Hassan and Vikram Nag. The list also includes three Inspectors, one Probationer Sub-Inspector (PSI), two Additional Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), seven Head Constables (HCs), eight Selection Grade Constables (SgCTs) and five Constables.

DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, currently posted as DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, and DIG Pande Rajiv Omprakash, serving as DIG Central Kashmir Range, have both received the Gallantry Medal (GM).

Similarly, SSPs Shobhit D Saksena and Mushtaq Ahmad, along with SPs Nasir Ahmad and Divya D, have been honoured with the Gallantry Medal.

Saksena is currently posted in the Delhi segment of the AGMUT cadre, while Mushtaq Ahmad is SSP Shopian. Nasir Ahmad is serving as Commandant, IR 2nd Battalion, while Divya D has been transferred to Puducherry.

DySP Sarfaraz Bashir has received the second Bar to the Gallantry Medal, while the other five DySPs - Mohammad Usman, Khurshid Ahmad Wani, Dheeraj Kumar, Shakir Hassan and Vikram Nag - have been conferred the Gallantry Medal.

All three Inspectors - Javid Iqbal Jan, Kalu Din and Abdul Rashid - and Probationer Sub-Inspector Ashak Hussain have received the Gallantry Medal.

Of the two ASIs, Mohinder Singh has received the first Bar to the Gallantry Medal, while the other has been conferred the GM.

Among the seven Head Constables, Rayeesh Ahmad Reshi has received the first Bar to the GM, while Manzoor Ahmad, Mudasir Ahmad, Kishore Kumar, Sheeraz Ahmad, Surinder Paul and Mushtaq Ahmad Shah have been conferred the Gallantry Medal.

Among the eight Selection Grade Constables, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan has received the first Bar to the GM, while Ishtiyaq Ahmad Reshi, Adit Kumar Nad, Shabir Ahmad Malik, Manzoor Ahmad Ganie, Zahoor Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Tariq Ahmad have been awarded the Gallantry Medal.

The five Constables - Waseem Mohi-Ud-Din-Lone, Tanveer Hussain Lone, Mudasir Ahmad Shah, Ab Rashid Mir and Mohammad Shafi Banday - have also received the Gallantry Medal.

The Medal for Gallantry is awarded for conspicuous acts of bravery in saving life and property, preventing crime or apprehending criminals.

The sole President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) recipient from the region is SSP Shoket Hussain Shah, currently posted as SSP PCR Srinagar.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service is given to members of the Police, Fire, Civil Defence, Home Guard and Correctional Services for a distinguished record of service.

Among the recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service are SSPs Sandeep Kumar Mehta, currently posted as Commandant, IR 24th Battalion, and Amit Gupta, currently posted as SSP CID SB Jammu.

The other MSM recipients are four DySPs - Rajesh Sharma, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Kuljeet Singh and Sharat Chander Singh; three Inspectors - Shamim Ahmed, Vikram Singh and Mumin Ahmad Rather; one Sub-Inspector, Manzoor Ahmad Gada; two ASIs, Bodh Raj and Mushtaq Ahmed; and one Constable, Ashraf Gull.

One Inspector from the Ladakh Police, Rigzin Angchook, and one Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, Vinod Kumar Sharma, currently posted as Divisional Warden, have also received the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Medal for Meritorious Service is given for valuable service marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.