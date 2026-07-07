54 missing smartphones worth Rs 10 lakh recovered by Cyber Police

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 6: Cyber Police Station Kishtwar has traced and recovered 54 missing smartphones worth around Rs 10 lakh and returned them to their rightful owners.

The recovered mobile phones were formally handed over to the owners by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Naresh Singh, accompanied by Additional SP Kishtwar and Deputy SP Headquarters-cum-SHO Cyber Police Station Kishtwar. The recovery brought relief to the owners, many of whom had lost their devices under different circumstances.

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Interacting with the public on the occasion, the SSP advised people to report the loss of a mobile phone without delay and register a complaint on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. He said the CEIR platform enables users to block lost or stolen mobile phones, reducing the chances of misuse, while also allowing them to track the status of their recovery online.

The SSP appealed to the public to remain vigilant in the digital space and make effective use of available cyber safety mechanisms to protect their devices and personal information.