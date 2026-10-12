53rd J&K UT Badminton C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: The Yonex-Sunrise 53rd J&K UT Junior and Sub-Junior Badminton Championships-2026 began at Police Lines Badminton Hall here today, with around 300 players from different districts participating.

The championship is being organised by the Badminton Association of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council. Events are being held in the Under-18, Under-17, Under-15, Under-13 and Under-11 categories for boys and girls in singles and doubles, along with mixed doubles in the applicable age groups.

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The J&K teams for the upcoming national championships in the Mini (U-11), Sub-Junior (U-13, U-15 and U-17) and Junior categories will be selected primarily on the basis of players' performances in the championship. The national events are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bengaluru and Gangtok.

The matches are being conducted under the supervision of Rahul Sharma, assisted by Anil Gurkha, Pawanjit Singh, Rahul Chawaria, Ajmer Singh and other technical officials, with support from Touseef Ahmed (I/C STC), Vikram Saini and Divum Gupta (coaches).