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Home / Latest News / 53 Officials Transferred In Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Office

53 Officials Transferred In Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Office

SRINAGAR, June 24: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of 53 officials with immediate effect following the promotion of Junior Assistants to the rank of Senior Assistants. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
08:49 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, June 24: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of 53 officials with immediate effect following the promotion of Junior Assistants to the rank of Senior Assistants.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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