53 Officials Transferred In Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Office
SRINAGAR, June 24: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of 53 officials with immediate effect following the promotion of Junior Assistants to the rank of Senior Assistants. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
SRINAGAR, June 24: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of 53 officials with immediate effect following the promotion of Junior Assistants to the rank of Senior Assistants.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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