53 gold jewellery items seized in BIS raid at Kathua outlet

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 9: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has seized 53 gold jewellery articles weighing 162.22 grams during an enforcement raid at a jewellery outlet in Dayalachak area of Kathua district for alleged violations of mandatory hallmarking norms.

The enforcement search and seizure operation was conducted by the BIS Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office following information about suspected violations at the BIS-registered jewellery outlet.

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Of the 53 articles seized, 13 weighing 53.88 grams were found without the prescribed BIS hallmark, while 40 articles weighing 108.34 grams carried incomplete or non-prescribed hallmarking.

Officials said some of the jewellery pieces bore the BIS logo and purity or fineness markings but did not have the prescribed six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number.

The seized articles were inventoried and sealed under Section 28 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

The evidence has been taken up for further examination and appropriate action will be initiated under the provisions of the BIS Act, rules and regulations and the applicable Hallmarking Order, officials said.

They said registration of a jewellery outlet does not mean that every article available there is hallmarked, adding that registered jewellers are required to ensure that gold jewellery and artefacts offered for sale comply with the prescribed hallmarking requirements.

Meanwhile, consumers have been advised to check the complete hallmark and verify the six-digit alphanumeric HUID through the 'Verify HUID' facility on the BIS CARE App before purchasing gold jewellery.

BIS has also urged consumers to report cases involving unhallmarked jewellery, incomplete hallmarking or suspected misuse of the BIS hallmark through the BIS CARE App or by email to complaints@bis.gov.in and hjkbo@bis.gov.in. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.