50,000 smart meters lying defunct in J&K, consumers await replacement since 2023

Power Companies losing revenue worth Rs 25-30 cr per year

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Sept 9: Over 50,000 smart electric meters are lying defunct in the Jammu and Kashmir while the hapless consumers are forced to await replacement by the Jammu Power Development Corporation and the Kashmir Power Development Corporation for the last two to three years.

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Official sources said that in violation of SOP for the billing of damaged/non-communicating meters in accordance with the JERC Regulations, thousands of consumers are being forced to pay higher/ fixed power bills to the power companies in Kashmir and Jammu for their no fault. Most of these smart meters are damaged, burnt or non-communicating.

In a recent communication to the Chairman of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), the Managing Director of the JPDCL has conveyed that more than 25,000 electric meters are damaged/ burnt or non-communicable in the region.

As per the JERC regulations, in case of defective/ stopped/ struck/ burnt meters, the consumer will be billed on the basis of higher of the monthly consumption of corresponding month of previous year and average monthly consumption of immediate preceding three months.

However, if neither the consumption of the corresponding period of previous year, nor for the last three billing circles is available, then average of the consumption for the period the meter remained correctly functioning during the last six months, shall be taken for billing.

But these charges shall be liable for a maximum period of three billing cycles only, during which time the power supply company shall have to replace the defective meter. On the contrary, the hapless consumer who is not actually aware of this fact, is being made to pay the power bills even for the last 2-3 years, which is highly unfair, unjustified and illegal, the sources added.

Expressing its inability to replace the damaged/burnt smart meters within the period of three billing cycles or maximum three months, the JPDCL authorities, which seems to be in no mood to correct its mistake and exempt consumers from paying power bills even after three billing cycles, have now approached the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) vide its letter No MD/JPDCL/TS/1981-82 dated 24-08-2026 to extend the period of three billing cycles (3 months) to six billing cycles/months for such cases of replacement. Now it is up to the Commission (JERC) whether to give concession to the company or further punish to the hapless consumers who are being continuously fleeced for their no fault.

Sources further revealed that with the pending damaged meters in both the regions, the energy companies- JPDCL and KPDCL are suffering an approximate loss of about Rs 25-30 crores per year. The cost of one smart meter is Rs 4000. In Jammu region, the company has installed about 8 lakh smart meters so far while about 5 lakh are yet to be installed. Similarly, in Kashmir Division, about eight lakh such meters have been installed till date. As per agreement with the three companies- Techno, Envil and Genus Pvt Ltd, they had to install and repair/replace the damaged meters for five years and this process had started during 2023.

Although, the Power Development Department in J&K has announced 6.83 % hike in electricity tariff from Sept Ist 2026 on the recommendation of JERC, the sources claimed that the energy supply companies are still facing 26 % revenue loss in Jammu region and 45 % in Kashmir, while the hike for both the regions is same.

Ramesh Chander, a consumer in Janipur area said that his smart meter was damaged more than one year ago. He made immediate complaint to the company, but despite several reminders and his personal visits to the PDD office at Janipur, his meter was not replaced. He, however, said that he is being made to pay power bill every month. “How, the company has fixed his bill, we are not aware,” he added.

Another consumer Surinder Gupta from Rehari said that his meter went out of order during winters of 2023 but it has not been replaced so far. Only false assurances are being given by the Meter Reader and concerned Junior Engineer, he said.

One of the Meter Readers at Janipur PDD Sub Division said that more than 100 smart meters are lying defunct in his area of operation. He said many consumers were paying bills but some have stopped paying now. Their arrears have piled up in huge volume. Moreover, new SOP is likely to be issued shortly.

Sources further said that the private companies engaged for installment and replacement/ repair/ maintenance of the smart meters have signed MoU of rendering services for five years. But they have stopped doing job claiming that JPDCL/ KPDCL have failed to clear pending payments worth crores. On this pretext they have stopped repairing or replacing smart meters. The JKUT Power authorities have failed to resolve the issue for the last about three years.

A senior official in the PDD when contacted said that due to some payment issue, the private contractors have stopped replacement of damaged/ burnt meters. As per agreement with the JPDCL/ KPDCL they have to repair/ replace electric meters for five years. The denial on their part is clear breach of agreement.

Chief Engineer, PDD/JPDCL, Arshed Hussain Reshi on being contacted said that issue related to damaged meters is old one. There was some issue between the company and the contractor over the damaged/burnt meters. But that issue has now been almost sorted out. The consumers will start getting their damaged meters replaced shortly, he added.