50-year-old woman goes missing from Raghunathpura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: A 50-year-old woman has been reported missing from outside her residence at Raghunathpura area here on September 30.

The family members of the missing woman, identified as Suman Sharma wife of late Vijay Sharma, claimed she was suffering from depression and anxiety disorders.

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She reportedly left her house around 3 pm on September 30 and didn't return back home since then.

According to the family members, the missing woman is around five feet and four inches tall, fair in complexion, and was dressed in dark green coloured salwar suit when she was last spotted by the family members, relatives, and general public around Shalamar and Bus Stand areas.

The family has requested the general public to share any information about the missing woman on the contact numbers 6006610537 and 6006291568.

Police have also lodged a missing report at Police Station City and started further investigation to trace the missing woman.