5 trucks carrying illegally extracted sand seized

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Police today intercepted and seized five trucks transporting illegally extracted sand in Ganderbal district as part of the ongoing drive against illegal mining and transportation of minerals.

A spokesperson said the trucks, travelling from Kargil towards Ganderbal, were intercepted by a Police Station Sonamarg team during routine checking. During inspection, the vehicles were found carrying sand without valid authorisation, in violation of the prescribed mining regulations. "The matter was referred to the Geology and Mining Department, following which all five trucks were challaned and seizure orders were issued under the relevant provisions of law," the spokesperson said.

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The Geology and Mining Department imposed a fine of Rs 17,425 on each vehicle in accordance with the applicable rules, the spokesperson added.