5 tractors seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Police today seized five tractors involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from different areas of Shopian district.

A spokesperson said a police party from Police Station Zainapora seized two tractors during routine patrolling for involvement in the extraction and transportation of minerals without valid royalty documents. "Two tractors were seized and a case, FIR No. 114/2026, was registered at Police Station Zainapora under relevant provisions of law," the spokesperson said, adding that an investigation has been initiated.

Advertisement

In a separate action, a police party from Police Station Heerpora intercepted and seized three tractors allegedly involved in illegal mining activities without mandatory permissions, the spokesperson said.

Police registered FIR No. 98/2026 under relevant provisions of law at Police Station Heerpora and started an investigation, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said police remain committed to protecting the district's natural resources and taking strict legal action against those involved in illegal mining.