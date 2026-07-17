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Home / Latest News / 5 Senior Police Officers Transferred, Posted To JK Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

5 Senior Police Officers Transferred, Posted To JK Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of five senior police officers to the newly established J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) with immediate effect. For additional information, read this order........ ...

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Daily Excelsior
09:30 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of five senior police officers to the newly established J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) with immediate effect.

For additional information, read this order........

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