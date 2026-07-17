5 Senior Police Officers Transferred, Posted To JK Cyber Crime Coordination Centre
JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of five senior police officers to the newly established J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) with immediate effect. For additional information, read this order........ ...
JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of five senior police officers to the newly established J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) with immediate effect.
For additional information, read this order........
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