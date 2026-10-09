DHARAMSHALA (HP), Oct 8 : Five people from Rajasthan who went missing while trekking towards the remote Bara Bhangal Valley in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh have been located and reported safe, officials said on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Baijnath Sankalp Gautam told PTI that contact was established with the group. The trekkers are safe; they have reached their destination in the Bharmaur area of Chamba district after staying two days in Bara Bhangal, he said.

Five trekkers -- Ankur Malani, Satyam Saboo, Pawan, Shyam R and Tarun Rathi, aged between 28 and 35 years -- had set out from Bir towards Rajgundha on October 5.

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They were scheduled to proceed from Rajgundha towards Bara Bhangal and cross the Thamsar Pass on October 6.

However, heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas on October 6 and 7 hampered their movement. Amid the deteriorating weather, communication with the group was lost.

Late Wednesday night, the District Disaster Management Cell received information that the trekkers could not be traced for around 12 hours. The rescue teams in the Bir-Billing area were immediately alerted, and a search operation was initiated.

The administration later established contact with the trekkers, confirming that all five were safe. (PTI)