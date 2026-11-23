PESHAWAR, Nov 23: At least five people, including two policemen, were injured when an improvised explosive device planted along a road exploded near a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Monday, local police said.

According to police, the blast occurred when a vehicle of Saddar Police Station was passing through the area.

Soon after the explosion, rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured to City Hospital in Lakki Marwat after providing them with initial medical assistance.

The powerful blast was heard in distant areas, triggering fear and panic among residents.

Further details regarding the nature of the explosion and the circumstances surrounding the incident were awaited. (PTI)