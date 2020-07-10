5 more COVID-19 patients die in Kashmir, toll 160

*290 including 50 security men test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 10: Five more COVID-19 positive patients died in Kashmir today taking overall death toll due in Jammu and Kashmir to 160 while 290 people tested positive for Novel Coronavirus in Valley taking the J&K tally to 9888.

An 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the South Kashmir’s Anantnag district died last night at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar. He was admitted on July 4 after testing positive and died last night. He was suffering from bilateral pneumonia besides respiratory failure.

An 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar died this morning at CD hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on July 7 and died this morning. He was diabetic, hypertensive and had Community Acquired Pneumonia.

A 36-year-old woman from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died this morning at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar. He was referred from SMHS on July 8 after she was tested positive and died at CD hospital on Friday morning. She was suffering from bilateral pneumonia hypertension and diabetes.

A 75 year old man from Kupwara died at SKIMS Medical College Srinagar today. He was admitted to the hospital on July 4 and died in the ICU today. He was suffering from hypertension, COPD, pneumonia and had renal injury.

A 95-year-old man from Shopian died at SKIMS Medical College Srinagar today. He was suffering from pneumonia and other ailments. He was admitted in the hospital on July 8.

With five more deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 positive patients in J&K has reached 160 including with 145 from Kashmir and 15 Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 31, Kulgam 18, Shopian 16, Anantnag 13, Budgam 11, Jammu 9, Kupwara 8, Pulwama 5, Bandipora 3, Doda 2 while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua

Kashmir reported 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 today including 50 CRPF, SSB, BSF and Army personnel and two doctors taking the number of cases in J&K to 9888.

Of them, Srinagar reported 94, Baramulla 36, Kulgam 33, Shopian 14, Anantnag 11, Kupwara 34, Pulwama 47, Budgam 6, Bandipora 8 and Ganderbal 7.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 2659 samples were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital today and 132 tested positive for the virus.

They include 37 from Army, CRPF and SSB, 33 from Pulwama, 24 from Srinagar, 12 from Anantnag, 10 from Kulgam, seven from Budgam, six from Bandipora, two from Kupwara and one from Baramulla.

Principal SKIMS Bemina Dr Riyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that out of 394 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 62 tested positive for COVID-19 with 46 from Srinagar and 16 from Shopian.

Over 90 cases were reported from Virology Lab of the CD hospital and include nine BSF personnel based at Singhpora in Pattan area of Baramulla district, three Army personnel from Badami Bagh Cantonment Srinagar and one from BRO’s 109 RCC based at Trehgam in district Kupwara.

The positive cases include three journalists from North Kashmir.

Meanwhile, 56 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir.