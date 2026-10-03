5 MBBS students suspended, penalised for ragging

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: Five MBBS students of SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina have been suspended from classes, academic activities and internships for one week and fined Rs 10,000 each following their reported involvement in a ragging incident.

According to an order issued by SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina on October 1, 2026, the action was taken on the recommendation of the institution's Anti-Ragging Committee.

Advertisement

The incident occurred a few days ago and involved the students allegedly ragging a junior.

The order said the students/interns were involved in an incident of ragging, constituting a violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Anti-Ragging Regulations.

Those suspended include Shubham Verma and Sunil Verma, both from Batch 2023; Shahdev from Batch 2024; and interns Rupal Suntel and Lavish Sharma from Batch 2021.

The order said all five have been suspended for one week from classes and other academic and internship activities.

A fine of Rs 10,000 each has also been imposed on the students/interns.

The amount is to be deposited into the CD-10 Account, with the payment slip to be submitted to the Academic Section within five days of issuance of the order.

The institution has also directed the parents or guardians of all five students/interns to accompany them before the Anti-Ragging Committee on October 9, 2026, for further disciplinary proceedings.