BARABANKI (UP), Nov 21: Five people were killed after an ambulance rammed into a stationary pickup vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am near Gherawan village under the jurisdiction of the Subeha police station area.

Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi said the Rajasthan number plate-bearing ambulance, carrying a body from Jaipur to Ghazipur, crashed into the pickup truck from behind, leaving five people travelling in it injured.

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Police suspect that the ambulance driver may have dozed off at the wheel before the collision.

The injured were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased include two drivers of the ambulance and three others. The deceased have been identified as Aminul Haq (40) and his brother Rupik (50). They were travelling with the body of their brother, Azizul Haq, from Jaipur to Ghazipur.

Their relative Maqbool Khan (52), a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, was also among those killed in the accident, police said.

The other two deceased, Hariom Yogi (31), a resident of Alwar district, and Ajay (33), a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan, were the ambulance drivers, police said.

Police said an investigation is underway. (Agencies)