5 IPS, 7 JKPS Among 14 Police Officers Transferred In Ladakh
LEH/JAMMU, Oct 20: In a major reshuffle in the police administration, the Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of 14 police officers, including 5 IPS and 7 JKPS officers. ...
LEH/JAMMU, Oct 20: In a major reshuffle in the police administration, the Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of 14 police officers, including 5 IPS and 7 JKPS officers.
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