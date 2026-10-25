5 Injured As Mini-Bus Overturns Near Jyotipuram In J&K's Reasi
Reasi, Oct 25: Five people were injured after a mini-bus met with an accident near Jyotipuram in Reasi district on Sunday. The mini-bus was travelling from Bakal to Reasi when the accident occurred. A rescue operation was underway at the...
Reasi, Oct 25: Five people were injured after a mini-bus met with an accident near Jyotipuram in Reasi district on Sunday.
The mini-bus was travelling from Bakal to Reasi when the accident occurred. A rescue operation was underway at the time of reporting.
Further details regarding the condition of the injured and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. (Agencies)
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