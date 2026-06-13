5 IAF Personnel Killed In Transport Aircraft Crash In Assam’s Jorhat

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Five Indian Air Force personnel have lost their lives after an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at the Roureah Air Force Station in Assam’s Jorhat on Saturday, Indian Air Force officials said.

.Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam died in crash

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry is being constituted to determine the cause of the accident. The plane was to fly from Arunachal Pradesh to Jorhat.