5 free ways to download Pinterest videos and images in 2026

Pinterest is one of the more useful places on the internet, mostly because people go there with a task in mind. You're not scrolling to kill time. You're looking for a blouse pattern, a wiring diagram, a way to fold dough, a room layout that fits an odd-shaped wall. The results come back as pictures and short clips instead of ten articles you have to read through.

That's also why people want the files. A recipe clip is more use on your phone in the kitchen than on a board you have to load over patchy wifi. A pattern is easier to show a tailor from your gallery than by scrolling for it in the shop.

Pinterest covers part of this. Images you can usually save: tap the three dots on a photo Pin and there's a download option, though it doesn't show up on every Pin. Video is where it stops. There's no way to save a video Pin as a file, so what you have is a Pin on a board rather than something on your phone. And a Pin on a board depends on the account that posted it. If that account goes, the Pin drops off your board, sometimes leaving the thumbnail behind so you don't notice until you tap it.

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There are five ways around this in 2026. One works for most people, two are useful in specific cases, and two have real downsides. The quickest option for a Pinterest video download is a browser tool, so let's start there.

1. Online Pinterest downloader - Pinpea

Pinpea is a web-based Pinterest downloader. Just paste a Pin link and it’ll get the file for you without a watermark. There’s nothing to install and no account needed. It works right in your browser on Android, iPhone, and computers.

It’s pretty simple: copy the Pin link, open pinpea.com, paste it in, wait for the preview, and hit Download. On Android, the file usually goes to your gallery. On iPhone, it first goes to the Downloads folder in the Files app, where you can save it to Photos. On a computer, you’ll usually find it in your Downloads folder.

What you get depends on the Pin:

Videos come back as MP4 in the same resolution they were uploaded in. The file isn't compressed a second time.

Images come back as JPG, PNG or WebP. If a PNG has a transparent background, the transparency stays. It doesn't turn into a white square.

Animated Pins come back as GIF instead of a video with no sound.

It also takes more link types than most Pinterest downloaders. Single Pins work, and so do Story Pins, Idea Pins, Reels, profile links, Pinterest Answers links, board links, and share links that hold several Pins in one URL. A lot of other tools only accept single Pins.

Pinpea also gives you a one-click download button for all the items it has loaded, so you don’t have to download them one by one.

A few other things:

Works on Android, iPhone, Windows and Mac.

Full URLs and short pin.it links both work, so you can use whatever link Pinterest gives you when you tap Share.

No account, no daily limit, and nothing added to the file.

Public Pins only. Secret boards and anything that needs a login won't work.

You can add the page to your home screen from the Chrome menu. Then it opens in one tap like an app, but it doesn't take up storage.

2. Pinterest downloader app for Android - Snaptube

With a browser tool you still have to copy and paste a link every time. That's fine once. It gets old if you're saving ten things a day.

Snaptube skips that step. After you install it, it appears in the Android share menu. You stay in Pinterest, tap Share, choose Snaptube, and the download happens in the background while you keep scrolling. You never copy a link. It works the same way in Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and a lot of other apps, so one app covers most of what you would want to save.

Videos save as MP4 from 144p up to 4K, depending on the original. Audio saves as MP3 or M4A if you only want the sound. TikTok and Twitter are on the supported list too, and TikTok video comes down without a watermark.

So picking between an app and a browser tool isn't about which platforms each one reaches. It comes down to whether you want something installed on your phone.

If TikTok is the only place you save from, SSSTikTok does that one job in a browser tab with nothing to install.

Twitter works the same way. A Twitter video download runs off the post URL in the browser, which is the only route you have on a work computer where you can't install software.

Download Snaptube from the official site. The copies on mirror sites aren't always the real version.

3. Pinterest built-in download for images

Pinterest does have a download option, but it's easy to miss because it doesn't always appear. Tap the three dots on a Pin and you may see an option to save the image. Or you may not. It depends on the Pin type and your app version, and in some cases your region.

For video there's nothing. Pinterest gives you no way to save a video Pin as a file, and that's still true in 2026. Pinterest merged the Pin and Idea Pin formats in 2023, so a Pin that looks like a photo can behave like a video post.

It's worth checking before you try anything else. It takes one tap, and if it works you're finished.

4. Pinterest downloader browser extension

Extensions add a download button to the Pinterest page. People used them to download a full board at once, but a browser tool can do that now without installing anything, so that reason no longer applies.

The problems are still there. Extensions only work on desktop Chrome and Firefox, so you can't use them on your phone, and the phone is where most people browse Pinterest. A download extension also asks for permission to read and change data on every site you visit, which is far more than it needs. Extensions get sold to new owners as well, and one that was safe when you installed it can be updated into something else.

If you already have one that works, keep using it. I wouldn't install a new one.

5. Screen recording on Android

Every recent version of Android has a screen recorder in the quick settings panel. Swipe down, tap Record screen, choose whether to record audio, play the video, then stop. The file goes to your gallery.

It has one advantage: it captures anything on your screen. That includes live streams and anything behind a login, which no downloader can reach.

But the quality drops. You're recording the screen and not the original file, so a 1080p video on a 1080p phone comes out at 1080p at best, and often worse after compression. The status bar and the gesture bar get recorded too. So does any notification that arrives while you're recording. You'll also record a second or two of extra footage at each end and have to cut it off. And long recordings make the phone hot.

It's fine for a clip you're only going to look at yourself. It's not good enough to send to a client.

Which one should you use

For most people, on any device, the online downloader is the best choice. It handles both video and images, accepts every Pinterest link type including boards and profiles, downloads everything at once when a link has multiple items, and works the same on an iPhone as on a laptop. There's nothing to install and nothing to keep updated.

The others are for specific situations:

If you save from your phone many times a day, install Snaptube so you can share straight from the app.

If you already have an extension you trust on the desktop, there's no need to stop using it.

For content behind a login or a live stream, use the screen recorder and accept the lower quality.

For a plain image Pin, try Pinterest's own option first.

Whatever you use, save the file when you find it rather than when you need it. By the time you need it, the original is often gone.

A note on using other people's content

Downloading a file doesn't make it yours. Keeping a copy for reference, or for something you're working on, is normal use.

Posting someone else's video as if you made it is not, and people notice this faster than they used to. If you share something in public, credit the person who made it or link back to the original. Asking for permission takes ten seconds and most people say yes.

Conclusion

Pinterest gives you a bookmark instead of a file, and all five methods above exist to fix that. A browser tool handles most cases and costs nothing to try. An app is useful if you save from your phone all day. The built-in option takes one tap and works some of the time. Extensions and screen recording cover the rest, but both have drawbacks.

Start with the browser tool. For most people that's enough.