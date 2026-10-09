5 erstwhile J&K cadre officers among 33 shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Delhi Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 33 IAS officers of the AGMUT and DANICS cadres. Among those transferred are five erstwhile J&K segment IAS officers.

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As per the order issued by the Delhi Government, 1992 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Bipul Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary (Social Welfare), holding the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (SC,ST, OBC) and Additional Chief Secretary (WCD), has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Social Welfare) with additional charge of MD (DCHFC), MD (DSFDC), Additional Chief Secretary (SC,ST,OBC), Additional Chief Secretary (WCD) and Financial Commissioner.

The order further said that Prashant Goyal, the 1993 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies), with additional charge of CMD (DFC), CMD (DSCSC), Additional Chief Secretary (AR), and Additional Chief Secretary (Power), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Power), with additional charge of CMD (DFC), CMD (DSCSC), Additional Chief Secretary (AR), and Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW).

Similarly, Navin Kumar Choudhary, the 1994 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary (I&FC), with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (GAD), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (GAD), with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (I&FC) and Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies).

The order further said that Prasanna Ramaswamy G, the 2010 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Additional Commissioner (MCD) and Swati Sheemar, the 2023 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, who was also awaiting posting, has been posted as Additional Director (Education) vice Patil Pranjal Lahensingh, who has been transferred to WCD.