5 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Rajouri districts of Jammu division today, officials said.

In Samba district, two individuals were arrested by two separate teams of Police Station Bari Brahamana with over 9 grams of heroin-like substance.

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In one of the operations near JDA Colony, Bari Brahamana, one Naseer Mohammad of Shakri, tehsil Mahore, district Reasi, was arrested with 3.90-gram of heroin-like substance along with Rs 6000 in cash and a mobile phone, officials said.

He was accordingly booked in case FIR number 209/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bari Brahamana.

In another operation near Kikri Morh, one Rakesh Kumar of Chak Chua, tehsil Bishnah, district Jammu, was arrested with 5.84-gram of heroin-like substance along with Rs 15870 in cash and a mobile phone, officials said.

He was booked in case FIR number 8/21/22/25 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bari Brahamana.

Similarly, in Hiranagar area of Kathua district, one Maskeen Ali of Banyari, tehsil Marheen, district Kathua, was arrested with 4-gram of heroin-like substance during patrolling duty near Dusshera Ground Hiranagar.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 76/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Hiranagar.

Police at Phalata Naka on the NH-44 in Udhampur district arrested one Neeraj Sharma of Jib, Fantyal, Udhampur with 4.45-gram of heroin.

He was booked in case FIR number 185/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Rehambal.

Meanwhile, one Fayaz Ahamd of Tharhwali Shahdara Thanamandi, Rajouri, was arrested by a team of Police Station Thanamandi during naka checking at Churung Pull area.

He was booked in case FIR number 102/2026 under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Thanamandi.

Officials said further investigations in all the cases are underway to trace the backward and forward linkages of the arrested individuals.