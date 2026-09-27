5 dead, over 100 houses damaged as heavy rain lash UP; thunderstorms, more rain likely

LUCKNOW, Sep 26: Six people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh as several parts of the state witnessed downpour, with 63 districts recording rainfall above normal and some areas facing a moderate risk of flash floods.

The heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds also damaged standing crops in rural areas and over 100 houses across the state, as it received 19 times the normal rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to officials.

Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning; Farrukhabad recorded 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar received 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times the normal rainfall.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely. Rain and thundershowers may continue at several places on Sunday.

The latest weather system, a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. At 5.30 am on Saturday, it was centred about 230 km south of Prayagraj, officials said.

The system is likely to remain a depression while moving towards southeast Uttar Pradesh till Saturday evening and subsequently weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the following 12 hours, the IMD said.

The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also possible in the central Terai region. Some watersheds (drainage basins) in central and Terai Uttar Pradesh face a light to moderate risk of flash floods during the next 24 hours, it said.

Giving details about the rain-related deaths, police said five people were killed in three separate incidents of mud-wall collapses, while a man was killed after a tree fell. All the casualties were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi and Barabanki districts.

In Lakhimpur Kheri's Rahmat Nagar village, three members of a family were killed after a mud wall of their hut collapsed when the family was asleep early Saturday. In Amethi, 32-year-old Usha Devi was killed after a wall of a dilapidated mud house collapsed in Balbhadrapur village under the Jamo police station area. A 38-year-old woman, Sunita Devi, was killed in Barabanki after a mud wall of a house collapsed in Gopalpur village under the Ramnagar police station area on Friday night.

In another rain-related incident in Barabanki, 45-year-old Sanjay Verma was killed when a roadside tree fell on him in Chheda Bazar village under the Mohammadpur Khala police station area on Saturday.

Verma was returning home on his motorcycle after selling milk when the tree fell on him, killing him on the spot.

The intensified rainfall also brought waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several places, while residents in low-lying areas faced difficulties as rain continued through the night.

"Several roads were waterlogged (in the morning). Movement became difficult in many places," Praveen Singh, a local, said.

Another local said the strong winds accompanying the rain added to the difficulties. "The rain was heavy, and the wind was quite strong. People were forced to take shelter in many places," he said.

The impact was also visible in Ayodhya, where rain and strong winds affected movement around Ram Path, the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and the Saryu area.

Devotees and locals faced difficulties in moving through open areas as gusty winds accompanied the showers.

"The rain did not stop people from visiting the temple, but walking around became difficult because of the water and strong wind," said Ramesh Sahu, a devotee in Ayodhya.

In rural parts of the state, farmers reported damage to standing crops due to strong winds and rain, with several crops falling to the ground.

Farmers expressed concern that prolonged rain and strong winds could increase the damage.

"If the rain and wind continue, more crops could fall, and the losses will increase," Pramod Kumar, a farmer in Hardoi, said.

The state government has already put district administrations on alert given the forecast and the possibility of flash floods.

The administration has identified several districts as vulnerable to sudden flooding, including Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot, and ordered schools to remain closed in districts under red alert and facing the possibility of flash floods.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates in affected districts to maintain vigilance and visit vulnerable areas.

Relief and rescue agencies have been asked to be prepared for any eventuality, and district administrations have been ordered to issue weather warnings.

Further, people have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and lightning and stay away from open areas, trees and water bodies.

The weather system has already produced intense rainfall in several districts. Banda recorded 227.6 mm, Fatehgarh 224 mm, Nanpara in Bahraich 217 mm, Hardoi 214 mm, Kayamganj in Farrukhabad 210 mm, Hamirpur 210 mm and Kannauj 204 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Saturday, according to IMD data.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki and several other districts also received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday, marking one of the heavier spells of the season in the state capital.

As per government sources, heavy rain and thunderstorms over the past 48 hours have damaged 117 houses in the state, officials said, adding that district magistrates have been directed to conduct assessments of damage to houses and crops.

Field officials have also been asked to pay particular attention to waterlogged areas and shift vulnerable families to safer locations wherever necessary.

The weather system is expected to keep rainfall activity elevated over parts of Uttar Pradesh through September 27, even as it gradually weakens after moving into the state.

The IMD has forecast gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with squalls reaching up to 60 kmph, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across a large swathe of the state on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rain is particularly likely in districts including Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Etah, Mainpuri and Bareilly, while several districts in eastern and southern Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rainfall in Nepal, special vigilance has been ordered in districts bordering the neighbouring country, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh, amid the possibility of rising river levels.

Fire services, Provincial Armed Constabulary, civil defence, home guards and Aapda Mitras have been asked to remain available for rescue operations, while district magistrates have been directed to stay in the field and continuously assess the situation.

The Relief Commissioner said weather conditions were expected to normalise after about 36 hours and urged people needing emergency assistance to contact the relief helpline 1070. (PTI)