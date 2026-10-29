5 Compulsory Subjects, Optional Skill Paper As Safety Net: CBSE Scheme For 2028 Class 10 Exams

New Delhi, Oct 29: The CBSE on Thursday clarified the structure for its 2028 Class 10 board exams, where students will have five compulsory subjects with the option of an additional skill paper, which can help them clear the examination even if they fail in mathematics, science or social science.

The board also clarified that interdisciplinary area and CT and AI modules will not be included in its Scheme of Studies.

The clarification applies specifically to students studying in Class 9 in 2026-27, who will appear for their Class 10 board examination in 2028. It does not affect the current Class 10 batch.

Advertisement

“To align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule, the subject ‘Individuals in Society’ and the ‘Modules of CT and AI’ in Class 9 (2026-27) and the subject ‘Environmental Education’ in Class 10 (2027-28) shall not be part of the curriculum for these batches,” Praggya M Singh, Director (Academics), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), said in a communique to school principals.

“Vocational education shall continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students of Class 10 (2028 batch). To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either the subject ‘Kaushal Vikas’ or any one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board,” she said.

Clarifying the examination structure, the CBSE outlined two pathways for vocational education, allowing students to choose between school-based assessment and a board examination leading to a nationally recognised skill certification.

According to sources in the board, the circular is intended to provide clarity to the current batch of Class 9 students as they progress to Class 10.

“Our foremost priority is to safeguard students’ interests by clearly communicating the academic and examination-related provisions well in advance. The emphasis is on encouraging students to focus on meaningful learning rather than solely on examinations,” a source said.

Under the scheme, the five compulsory board-exam subjects will be two languages, mathematics, science and social science.

However, the students will study nine compulsory curricular subjects, including a third language, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education.

While vocational education remains compulsory, students can choose between ‘Kaushal Vikas’ and any one of the 22 notified skill subjects, including artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, financial markets, healthcare and design thinking. These will require a Class 10 board examination, with successful students receiving certification under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

“Students opting for any of the 22 skill subjects shall have to appear in the board examination in the respective skill subject in Class 10 (2027-28). The marks and grades for that skill subject will be reflected in the marksheet issued by the Board, as per existing practice.

“NSQF certificate will also be awarded to a student for successfully passing the Board examination in the offered skill subject,” the CBSE said.

Those opting for ‘Kaushal Vikas’ will undergo school-based internal assessment and receive a school certificate on securing at least 33 per cent marks. They will not be required to appear for the subject in the board examination. (Agencies)