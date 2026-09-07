5 arrested in drug-related cases

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Police today arrested five persons in separate drug-related cases in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

A Police spokesperson said in Anantnag, police arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered around 146 grams of charas from his possession.

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The spokesperson said a police party from Police Station Mattan apprehended Danish Ahmad Lone, a resident of Rambirpora, during naka checking in the area. "During his personal search, approximately 146 grams of charas was recovered from his possession," the spokesperson said.

Police registered FIR No. 99/2026 under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan and started an investigation, according to the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in Shopian, police arrested four persons who tested positive for THC during drug detection tests, the spokesperson said.

The four were intercepted by a Police Station Zainapora team during routine patrolling at Bandpawa Crossing after they were found displaying signs of intoxication, the spokesperson said.

They were identified as Muntazir Bashir and Mehraj Ahmad Mir, both residents of Hadigam, and Umar Rashid Najar and Shakoor Gulzar, both residents of Krawara in Imam Sahib, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they were taken to District Hospital Shopian for medical examination in the presence of the village Lambardar, where all four tested positive for THC in an instant drug detection test.

A case under FIR No. 115/2026 was subsequently registered at Police Station Zainapora and an investigation was taken up, the spokesperson said.