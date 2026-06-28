5 arrested for gambling

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Police today arrested five persons, including the owner of a tin shed, during a raid on an alleged gambling den in Shopian district and seized stake money amounting to Rs 23,580 along with playing cards.

Police said the raid was conducted at Batamuran under the jurisdiction of Police Post Berthipora following specific information about gambling activities at a tin shed owned by Nisar Ahmad Sheikh.

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During the operation, four persons were allegedly found gambling and were taken into custody.

They were identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar of Batapora, Shopian; Anayatullah Dar of Nully Poshwari; Yasir Ahmad Sheikh of Trenz, Shopian; and Sajad Ahmad Wagay of Batamuran.

Police also arrested the owner of the tin shed, Nisar Ahmad Sheikh of Batamuran.

Officials said Rs 23,580 in stake money and a deck of playing cards were recovered and seized from the spot.

A case under FIR No. 66/2026 has been registered at Police Station Keller under relevant provisions of the Gambling Act, and further investigation has been taken up.